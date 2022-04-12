The body of Miss Yasutake was found in the house she shared with her mother, sister and brother in 2018, but she had already been dead for six weeks by this point.

A local pharmacist reported the family after they bought large quantities of surgical spirit and made references to embalming a body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police later launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death but concluded it was not suspicious.

Rina Yasutake

However they charged Michiko, 78, Yoshita, 55, and Takahiro Yasutake 49, with preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Their case was heard at York Crown Court last November but the charges were allowed to lie on file after the court was told all three defendants suffered from a rare mental disorder.

It was decided that it was not in the public interest to put the family on trial, as they would likely be found not guilty by reason of insanity. Instead an order was made that all three would consent to welfare checks by social services or the police.

The family came to Yorkshire from Japan after Michiko Yasutake married a British man, and they first lived in Nunnington, near York, before moving to Helmsley following the end of the relationship in 1998.

Rina was privately educated at Queen Mary's School near Helmsley and later was awarded a scholarship to the sixth form of a top girls' public school, Wycombe Abbey, before winning a place at the University of Cambridge. Her sister Yoshita was also gifted and thought to have studied at the Royal College of Music.

However the mother and siblings were described as 'reclusive' and neighbours were not sure who exactly lived at the property on Bondgate.