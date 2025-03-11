Ripon attempted murder: Investigation launched after teenager run over by car and assaulted with weapon

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 11th Mar 2025, 07:24 BST
A teenager has been left needing hospital treatment after being hit by a car and then attacked in Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police said it has launched an attempted murder investigation and arrested two suspects following the incident in King Edward Road shortly after 8pm on Sunday (Mar 9).

Most Popular

The force said a teenage boy was run over by a blue VW Polo when it mounted a kerb, leaving the victim with a broken ankle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While he was on the floor, he was seemingly attacked again and possible attacked with another weapon, police said.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance with a broken ankle.

An investigation was immediately launched and arrested a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody for questioning.

The VW Polo and another vehicle police have linked to the attack have been recovered and forensic investigations are underway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The police have arrested a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was run over and attacked on King Edward Road in Riponplaceholder image
The police have arrested a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was run over and attacked on King Edward Road in Ripon

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with any dashcam or doorbell camera footage which may assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 12250042702. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:murderSuspectsRiponTeenagerNorth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice