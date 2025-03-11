A teenager has been left needing hospital treatment after being hit by a car and then attacked in Ripon.

North Yorkshire Police said it has launched an attempted murder investigation and arrested two suspects following the incident in King Edward Road shortly after 8pm on Sunday (Mar 9).

The force said a teenage boy was run over by a blue VW Polo when it mounted a kerb, leaving the victim with a broken ankle.

While he was on the floor, he was seemingly attacked again and possible attacked with another weapon, police said.

The boy was taken to hospital by ambulance with a broken ankle.

An investigation was immediately launched and arrested a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody for questioning.

The VW Polo and another vehicle police have linked to the attack have been recovered and forensic investigations are underway.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, as well as anyone with any dashcam or doorbell camera footage which may assist in the investigation.