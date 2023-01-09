News you can trust since 1754
Ripon Rugby Club: Police release CCTV of burglar caught in the act of stealing alcohol from bar of Yorkshire rugby club

A burglar has been caught on CCTV stealing alcohol from behind the bar of a Yorkshire sports club.

By Grace Newton
1 hour ago

North Yorkshire Police said: “The burglaey happened at 10.47pm on Sunday 18 December 2022 at Ripon Rugby Club, when the clubhouse was broken into and bottles of alcohol were taken from the bar.

“Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man or know where he can be found.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Paul Griffiths.

The CCTV
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote reference number 12220223467 when passing on information.”