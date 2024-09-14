Road closed in Leeds as police respond to ‘suspicious package’
A ring road in Leeds has been closed after reports of a “suspicious package”.
West Yorkshire Police has confirmed they have responded to reports of a “suspicious package” in Leeds on Saturday (Sept 14).
Road closures were put in place Harrogate Rd, Moortown, Leeds, near the A6120 ring road roundabout.
This is to allow officers to examine the package.
In a statement on social media West Yorkshire Police said: “The public, including motorists, are advised to avoid the area due to congestion.”