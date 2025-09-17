Robber jailed after knocking 87-year-old woman over and stealing her handbag
Kurt Taylor rode past the woman on a bike in Hull when he knocked her over, causing her to drop her handbag which he picked up before fleeing the scene on January 21.
The 42-year-old targeted the woman on Nidderdale in Hull, close to the junction with Airedale, leaving her with a fractured pelvis.
Taylor was traced back to his home in Edgecumbe Street, Hull, by CCTV footage and was arrested a week after the incident took place.
He admitted robbery, and was jailed for five years and five months at Hull Crown Court on Monday (Sep 15).
A statement from Humberside Police said: “It was reported that the suspect, riding a bicycle, rode into the woman from behind, striking her with the handlebars and causing her to fall to the ground, before taking her handbag which contained valuable items including bank cards and cash.
“He subsequently fled the scene, leaving her injured on the ground.
“The victim sustained a fractured pelvis and was taken to hospital, where she remained for a period of time receiving treatment for her injuries.”
Police Constable Paul Goforth, from Humberside Police, said: “This was a shocking and distressing incident that left an elderly woman seriously injured and understandably upset. The impact on her has been long-lasting, both physically and emotionally.
“Taylor’s actions were calculated and cruel. Although he eventually admitted his involvement, this came only at the point of trial months after the incident and after the victim had endured a difficult and painful recovery.
“I want to thank the local residents and businesses who supported our investigation, particularly those who came forward with CCTV footage and information that helped us identify and locate Taylor.
“This outcome reflects the seriousness of the offence and reinforces our commitment to holding offenders to account especially those who target vulnerable members of our community.”