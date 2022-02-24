Violent criminal tied up elderly man and stole his late wife's wedding ring in terrifying knife attack

William Kerr, 60, tied up an elderly man and stole his late wife's wedding ring in a terrifying attack during which he held a knife to his victim's throat.

It was reported that Kerr confronted the man at the victim's Bridlington home on Wednesday June 23 2021, asking to be fed.

Kerr, who was wanted due to breaching his life licence for murder, then became aggressive and demanded money, holding a knife to the throat of the elderly man.

The terrified victim took Kerr to his safe where Kerr stole some belongings, including the wedding ring of the victim’s late wife.

Kerr tied his victim’s hands up, leaving his victim petrified and on his knees.

The victim managed to call 999 and officers were able to identify and arrest Kerr and eventually recover all the stolen items.

On Thursday, Kerr, of Trinity Road, Bridlington, was found guilty of the robbery, after pleading not guilty to the offence at a three-day trial earlier this month.

He was sentenced to 14 years and four months in jail.

Trainee Detective Constable Caitlin Wright said: “I want to thank the victim for his strength throughout the judicial process. I know it wasn’t easy for him and the effects of that evening will be long-lasting. However, I hope the knowledge that Kerr is back in prison will offer some comfort to the victim.

“The aftermath of this terrible offence left the victim fearing for his life. He would frequently have flashbacks of this dangerous man coming back into his property and genuinely thought he was going to die. He was left feeling powerless and vulnerable.