Robber who held petrol station staff at knifepoint to steal tobacco and cash is jailed
Roy Holmes fled the scene with hundreds of pounds worth of tobacco and a small amount of cash after brandishing a lock-knife at staff at an Asda Express on Wetherby Road in Knaresborough in June last year.
The 58-year-old had also targeted a Co-op store near Keighely, and was eventually arrested following a similar incident at Woodlands Service Station on Wetherby Road, Harrogate a number of weeks later.
Holmes, of Park Side Road in Bradford, had used fake number plates on a car for his final robbery when he went into the shop and filled a bag with cigarettes and held staff at knifepoint after filling up with fuel.
As he fled the scene, he was stopped by officers from North Yorkshire Police who had traced the car to the outskirts of Bradford.
After searching the car, they found the stolen items, a knife and the fake numberplates.
Detectives linked him to the previous robbery in Knaresborough, as well as one at a Co-op in Cullingworth near Keighley last September.
He pleaded guilty to all three of the robberies and was jailed for six years at York Crown Court on Wednesday (May 14).
Speaking afterwards Police Investigator David Carter, who worked extensively on the investigation, said: “During interview Holmes refused to speak – he showed no accountability and no remorse to his victims, whose courage I would like to acknowledge today.
“This was a joint effort by two CID teams who worked relentlessly to secure today’s conviction.
“While crimes like this are thankfully rare in North Yorkshire, they are very frightening for victims so I’m glad justice has been served and Holmes is behind bars.”