A robber who threatened staff at knifepoint to steal tobacco and cash from a petrol station has been jailed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Holmes fled the scene with hundreds of pounds worth of tobacco and a small amount of cash after brandishing a lock-knife at staff at an Asda Express on Wetherby Road in Knaresborough in June last year.

The 58-year-old had also targeted a Co-op store near Keighely, and was eventually arrested following a similar incident at Woodlands Service Station on Wetherby Road, Harrogate a number of weeks later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes, of Park Side Road in Bradford, had used fake number plates on a car for his final robbery when he went into the shop and filled a bag with cigarettes and held staff at knifepoint after filling up with fuel.

As he fled the scene, he was stopped by officers from North Yorkshire Police who had traced the car to the outskirts of Bradford.

After searching the car, they found the stolen items, a knife and the fake numberplates.

Roy Holmes | NYP

Detectives linked him to the previous robbery in Knaresborough, as well as one at a Co-op in Cullingworth near Keighley last September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to all three of the robberies and was jailed for six years at York Crown Court on Wednesday (May 14).

Speaking afterwards Police Investigator David Carter, who worked extensively on the investigation, said: “During interview Holmes refused to speak – he showed no accountability and no remorse to his victims, whose courage I would like to acknowledge today.

“This was a joint effort by two CID teams who worked relentlessly to secure today’s conviction.