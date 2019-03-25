Robbers who stole van caught in Leeds after going wrong way on M62

Three people who stole a van in a robbery in Greater Manchester have been caught in Leeds after driving the wrong way on the M62.

They were caught after the driver drove the wrong way on the M62 and ended up in the Farnley area of Leeds.

All three were arrested by West Yorkshire Police on Sunday, March 24.

The tools and equipment in the stolen van were also recovered.

In a statement on Twitter at about 6.45pm, the WYP Roads Policing Unit.said: "M1/M62 and Farnley area of Leeds. Van stolen in Robbery @gmpolice area. Driver goes wrong way on M62.

"All three occupants arrested vehicle and property recovered. #Teamworkmakesthedreamwork."

