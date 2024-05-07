New Farnley Cricket Club named Robert John Charles Hiscoe as the man who lost his life after being assaulted at The Butterbowl in Farnley on May 5.

Nathaniel Philip, 35, of no fixed abode, has been charged with Mr Hiscoe’s murder and made his first appearance at Leeds Magistrates Court today. He did not enter a plea.

Mr Hiscoe, a passionate Leeds United fan, was a painter and decorator who was well-known as a singer and entertainer. The 37-year-old was married with two children.

The cricket club said: “Everyone at New Farnley Cricket Club are deeply saddened and devastated to hear of the tragic news about Robert John Charles Hiscoe.

"Rob was a local hero and very popular character around New Farnley and the wider Leeds community, fondly remembered during lockdown for entertaining everyone ‘Vera Lynn’-style with his nightly singing shows that lasted well into the early hours of the morning until the bottle of gin was no more, raising thousands of pounds for the NHS.

“Rob sung many times at the club, brightening up parties and celebrations with his wonderful voice, making the events special and memorable; he also brightened up many living and dining rooms, hallway, stairs, landings, bedrooms and kitchens with his wonderful decorating skills.