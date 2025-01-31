Robert Mitchell: Police name 75-year-old man who died in crash involving cement truck
Robert Mitchell, 75, was the driver of the Land Cruiser which was involved in the crash with the cement truck on the A63 Selby Road in Micklefield.
The crash happened at around midday on January 22, and Robert was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.
The truck driver, a 41-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
West Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for information into the incident, which is being investigated by the force’s major collision enquiry team.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 630 of January 22. Anyone with footage which may help the investigation is also asked to contact the major collision enquiry team on the same number.