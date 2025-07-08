Rogue roofer jailed for three years for poor quality work

A roofer who took over £28,000 from Sheffield residents for carrying out unnecessary and poor standard work has been jailed for more than three years.

Patrick Cawley, 33, traded fraudulently whilst being the sole Director of Royale Roofing Ltd, traded as Royal Roofing Ltd.

He cold door knocked two of the victims whilst the third found him through an advertisement on Facebook.

All three victims were harassed, misled and coerced into agreeing poor quality and unnecessary roofing work.

This successful investigation and prosecution is the result of the Council’s Trading Standards team investigating complaints from residents.

Cawley was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order which means that he will not be able to do work of this nature for at least the next 5 years.

If he breaches this, the penalty ranges from a fine to a four years’ custodial sentence.

Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s absolutely essential that we prioritise work on cases like this one to make sure that those try to take money from residents fraudulently are held to account, fined and prosecuted.

“The work traders like this carry out can be left unfinished or sometimes they can take money and not carry out the work at all or it can be of a very poor standard and not meet building regulations. Often these traders will have no formal training or insurance to carry out work and they can leave people having to pay out more money for the work to be re-done, repaired or completed.”

Residents are being warned to be vigilant to avoid rogue traders by checking the credibility of businesses before handing over any money.

Councillor Joe Otten added: “There are many genuine and honest traders who advertise their services to the people of Sheffield online but unfortunately there are a number who are not who they say they are.

“When looking for traders online I would urge members of the public to be cautious and take some time to research who the traders are and if what they are offered seems too good to be true, it generally is.