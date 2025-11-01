Roofer fined after trading standards complaint by homeowner in Yorkshire
Thomas Smith was hired to fit UPVC windows and to carry out repairs to a roof at a property in The Leas, Redcar.
The 23-year-old was later prosecuted by Redcar and Cleveland Council under unfair trading regulations.
Teesside magistrates were told that Smith, of Neasham Road, Darlington, “knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice that contravened the requirements of professional diligence”.
The defendant admitted a single charge relating to the period when the works were carried out, between May 16 and June 7 last year.
Smith was fined £833 and ordered to pay £7,344 to the complainant.
He was also ordered to make a contribution amounting to £2,300 towards the costs of the prosecution’s case.