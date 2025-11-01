Roofer fined after trading standards complaint by homeowner in Yorkshire

A man has been fined by magistrates after a householder complained about maintenance work on his property.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Smith was hired to fit UPVC windows and to carry out repairs to a roof at a property in The Leas, Redcar.

The 23-year-old was later prosecuted by Redcar and Cleveland Council under unfair trading regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teesside magistrates were told that Smith, of Neasham Road, Darlington, “knowingly or recklessly engaged in a commercial practice that contravened the requirements of professional diligence”.

Teesside Magistrates' Court, Credit: Evening Gazette/Teesside Live. Photo sourced from Teesside Live.

The defendant admitted a single charge relating to the period when the works were carried out, between May 16 and June 7 last year.

Smith was fined £833 and ordered to pay £7,344 to the complainant.