Rotherham child sex attackers jailed for total of 63 years

Five men who sexually exploited girls in Rotherham have been jailed for a total of 24 years

The men were found guilty of 27 child sexual exploitation offences on Wednesday following an eight week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Aftab Hussain, 40, was jailed for 24 years and Abid Saddiq, 38, was jailed for 20 years by a judge who described Saddiq as a "cunning and determined sexual predator".

Masaued Malik, 35, was jailed for five years; Sharaz Hussain, 35, was jailed for four years and another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for 10 years.

The sentencing today follows the latest trial to arise out of Operation Stovewood - the National Crime Agency investigation into the sexual exploitation of teenagers in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

A total of 20 men have now been convicted as a result of the operation.

More to follow.