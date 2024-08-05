Rotherham far-right riots: Police vow "we will find you" as 12 officers injured

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the stark warning from South Yorkshire Police (SYP) on Monday as the force dealt with the aftermath of far-right riots in Rotherham which saw 12 officers injured.

One police officer was knocked unconscious while others suffered suspected broken bones, as the force grappled with around 750 people who descended on the town in what was described as a “disgusting display of thuggery.”

The riot centred on the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is housing asylum seekers, none of whom were injured in the incident.

Youth aim part of a fence panel towards police during an anti-immigration demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2024. PA Photo.

The violence began at 11.30am on Sunday morning when around 250 arrived in the Manvers area of Wath-on-Dearne, shortly followed by 500 more who held far-right views according to the police.

A wheelie bin was set alight outside the hotel in a “particularly sickening moment,” Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Lindsey Butterfield confirmed in a statement outside SYP’s headquarters in Sheffield.

She said: “Hotel windows were smashed, and there was a concerted effort to cause damage to the interior and serious harm to those inside.

"There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed up against the hotel and set on fire, with the clear intent to cause serious harm to all those inside. It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel, but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety.

“It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.”

Describing the riot as “disgusting display of thuggery,” ACC Butterfield said six arrests had been made, five in Rotherham and one in Sheffield, where a large crowd had also gathered.

Bricks, branches fenceposts were thrown at officers, with the force’s police dogs and horses also suffering injuries.

ACC Butterfield said: “Our police dogs suffered minor injuries after missiles were launched at them and horses had bricks, eggs, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads.

“They were spat at and threats made to cut the saddles in an attempt to injure the riders.

One eyewitness, Jackie, 56, told the Yorkshire Post: “My sister was on her own, frightened at home. I told her to stay in.

“People came into the area with crates of beer to cause trouble and destruction.

“I saw adults giving stones to children to throw.”

Teacher Rachel Howard, 45, was one of hundreds who helped clean up the chaos on Monday. She said: “You talk about standing up for our country, they are not part of our community. I’d take ten thousand refugees anyday over somebody who thinks it's acceptable to throw missiles at police officers, to set buildings on fire and trash local communities.

"You’re the people that aren’t welcome here.”

Labour mayor, Oliver Coppard visited the clean-up operation alongside the area’s MP, Defence Secretary John Healey.

Mr Coppard said: “I’m sad, frustrated and angry that this is the way our town has been portrayed to the world.

“That is not who we are, and that is not what South Yorkshire is about.

“The clean up operation, the positivity and spirit are the real face of South Yorkshire.”

Mr Coppard had been briefed by South Yorkshire Police ahead of the violence, and described scenes unfolding as “frightening.”

He said: “I was watching events unfold and it was frightening to see the levels of violence and threats towards the police, who were incredibly brave in the face of a right wing mob.

“That attack yesterday was not just an attack on the hotel, it was an attack on all of us.

“I spoke to people this morning living in the local area, who just a few weeks ago had been playing cricket with people from the hotel on a green just next door, and yesterday were faced with a right wing mob.”

Mr Coppard would not be drawn on whether the Army should be drafted in to prevent future scenes of unrest, but said he had received support from the Home Secretary and Prime Minister.