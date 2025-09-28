Rotherham fatal: Police appeal after woman, 28, dies after van crash

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a 28-year-old woman died when she was hit by a van.

At around 11:48am, police responded to reports of a crash on Blyth Road, in Maltby.

The incident involved a pedestrian and a van.

Police believe the pedestrian, a 28-year-old woman, entered the carriageway and was involved in a crash with a grey Mercedes Vito.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blyth Road, Maltbyplaceholder image
Blyth Road, Maltby | Google

Police said her family were informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and has been assisting officers with their inquiry.

Police launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are urging anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to come forward and speak to us.

“If you have footage of the collision, it can be shared with us directly on our portal.

“Any further information can be shared with us via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 323 of 26 September 2025.”

