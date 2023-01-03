A biker has been killed in a collision with two cars in Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called just after 9.30pm to a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, a black Mazda 2 and a black Nissan Note, and a black Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle on A630 Rotherham Gateway out of the city, between Catcliffe and junction 33.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road was closed whilst enquiries were carried out.

Rotherham Gateway

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was travelling in the area at the time with dash-cam to come forward as it may assist with the ongoing investigation.