Rotherham man jailed for historic sex attacks on young girls is a convicted killer

A Rotherham man jailed today for indecently assaulting three young girls in the South Yorkshire town almost 20 years ago is a convicted killer, it has been revealed.

Mohammed Ahsan, 35, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 18 years behind bars after pleading guilty to three indecent assaults between 1999 and 2001.

He is the 20th sex attacker convicted so far as part of Operation Stovewood - the National Crime Agency’s investigation into allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

It has emerged that Ahsan is already serving time behind bars after being convicted of murder in March 2006.

In November 2005 he stabbed 19-year-old Kimberly Fuller in an attack at a Rotherham nightclub after she accused him of pinching her bottom.

Despite having already accumulated a string of previous convictions, including disorderly behaviour and numerous assaults on a previous girlfriend and having previously spent time in a young offenders' institute, Ahsan went out clubbing on the fateful night to Escape and stabbed Miss Fuller in the neck.

Commenting on his latest sentence today, the National Crime Agency’s senior investigating officer Philip Marshall said: "Ahsan’s victims were chosen because of their vulnerability and I hope his conviction, like those that came before it, have demonstrated our commitment to getting justice for those victims as they rebuild their lives.”

Six men were previously convicted for a series of linked offences on August 28 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Five were jailed for prison sentences totalling 63 years.

A sixth man awaits sentence.

The gang preyed on teenage victims, often picking them up girls outside their schools.

Jurors heard how youngsters were targeted due to their vulnerability and were given alcohol and drugs before some were raped by multiple men.