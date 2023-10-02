All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured

Rotherham man to appear in court after football fans mock death of Bradley Lowery

A man charged by police after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked the death of football mascot Bradley Lowery will appear in court.
By Joseph Draper, PA
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 07:33 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 07:33 BST

Dale Houghton, 31, from Rotherham, was arrested on Saturday after pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley during a match against his favourite club at Hillsborough on Friday.

The Sunderland fan captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma before he died from the illness aged six in 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Most Popular
Dale Houghton is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with a public order offence after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked the death of the football mascot. CREDIT: Anna Gowthorpe/PA WireDale Houghton is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with a public order offence after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked the death of the football mascot. CREDIT: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire
Dale Houghton is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with a public order offence after Sheffield Wednesday fans allegedly mocked the death of the football mascot. CREDIT: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Houghton has been charged with a public order offence and is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Police said a second man arrested on Saturday had been released on bail pending further inquiries.