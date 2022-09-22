Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Spring Street in Rotherham on Monday morning (Sep 19) shortly before 11am following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man. On arrival, the man was found to be unresponsive and died at the scene.

Three people were arrested on Monday but have since been released with no further action being pursued.

However, South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed three people – a 31-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy – were arrested on Wednesday (Sep 21) on suspicion of murder. A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All remain in police custody at this time.

South Yorkshire Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder investigation

A statement from the force said the victim’s family have been informed and are being supporting by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have been conducting a number of enquiries over the last few days to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to provide further reassurance to local residents. We are urging anyone who may have any information, no matter how small, to contact us.”