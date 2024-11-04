Rotherham riot: Police release 21 images in appeal to identify people involved in Holiday Inn disorder

On Sunday, August 4, over 60 police officers, three police dogs and a police horse were injured following unrest that took place outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Manvers in Rotherham.

The hotel was also serious damaged during the disorder leading to costly repairs.

In the three months following this incident our investigation has resulted in 86 people being charged and over 150 years’ worth of jail sentences handed to those responsible.

South Yorkshire Police has now renewed their appeal to identify a number of people connected to the incident and disorder.

Each of the 21 images has a number attached that will be needed when reporting the identification of any of the people.

In a statement police said: “Do you recognise any of these people? Can you help identify them? Please note that the number attached to each image is important and you will need to reference this when contacting us.

“You can submit information online via our Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24C05-PO1?_gl=1*mht88y*_ga*MzQzNTI5Mjk1LjE3MjAwNzgxNjk

“You can also call 101, quoting incident number 239 of 4 August 2024.