At least 12 police officers and police dogs were injured after a night of “thuggery” in which 750 people protested outside a hotel in Yorkshire.

Anti-immigration demonstrators threw planks of wood at officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers, before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire Police said.

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield branded the disorder caused by some the “far-right and anti-immigration” protesters outside a hotel housing asylum seekers “a disgusting display of thuggery”.

Ms Butterfield said an initial group of 250 people had arrived on Sunday morning, with an additional 500 joining them shortly afterwards.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield of South Yorkshire Police speaking to the media at South Yorkshire Police headquarters in Sheffield after a Holiday Inn housing asylum seekers was attacked in Rotherham on Sunday, following ongoing unrest across parts of the country. Jacob King/PA Wire

She said the police believe they “held far-right and anti-immigration views”.

“At the same time, a large crowd began to gather in Sheffield city centre, diverting a large number of force resources,” Ms Butterfield added.

Speaking of the violence outside a hotel in Rotherham, she said: “There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed against the hotel and set on fire with the clear intent to cause serious harm to the residents and staff.

"It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety.

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire Mayor, speaks to the media outside the Holiday Inn Express. Dave Higgens/PA Wire

“It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.”

She added: “I can confirm today that we have seen at least 12 of our officers injured with items such as bricks, fenceposts, branches and other missiles thrown at them.

“Our police dogs suffered minor injuries after missiles were launched at them and horses had bricks, eggs, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads.

“They were spat at and threats made to cut the saddles in an attempt to injure the riders.”

A police dog handler during an anti-immigration demonstration. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Six arrests have been made, and one person has been charged, she said.

Visiting the scene of the disorder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Like every decent person from this community, from my community, from South Yorkshire, from across the country, I’m horrified. I’m appalled by the violence that we saw yesterday.

“We saw a violent far-right mob come down to attack 240 of the most vulnerable people in our society and try and burn them in the hotel in which they were living.

“That is not OK and there is no excuse for it.”

A youth throws a fence post towards police during an anti-immigration demonstration near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Mr Coppard added: “The far right have always said to those people with little that they need to attack people with even less.

“And, that’s what we saw here yesterday: we saw 240 vulnerable people, who came here because in their own homes they have been persecuted.

“They came to our country because we are a tolerant and diverse place and they faced those similar attacks that they might have faced at home here in South Yorkshire.

"If you were involved in the violence yesterday, the police will be coming after you.