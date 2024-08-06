Rotherham riots: Six people arrested, including two boys, after violence outside hotel in Yorkshire
Six people have been charged with offences following rioting outside a hotel in Rotherham on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.
Lee Crisp, 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe, Christopher Rodgers , 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley , and Liam Grey , 20, of Randerson Drive, Mexborough, have been charged with violent disorder.
Two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with violent disorder.
Joshua Simpson , 26, of Sherbrook Street, Lincoln , has been charged with violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker.
The force said all six are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.