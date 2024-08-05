Residents in Rotherham gathered together to clear up after a day of ‘senseless violence’ which left people fearing for their lives.

Anti-immigration rioters smashed windows and started fires outside the Holiday Inn Express in Wath Upon Dearne, which is known to house asylum seekers.

Masked men hurled lengths of wood, chairs and bottles with some spraying fire extinguishers at police officers amid the 700-strong crowd.

Shocked residents are now on a mission to show love for their community by helping to clean up the streets around the hotel.

Jackie, 56, who lives around the corner from the hotel said it started off with a few people then people began to come into the area “to cause trouble and destruction.”

She said: “My sister was on her own, frightened at home. I told her to stay inside. People came into the area with crates of beer to cause trouble and destruction.

“I saw adults giving stones to children to throw.”

Teacher Rachel Howard, 45, was also helping clear up the damage. She said: “It’s going to take a lot of time.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful what’s happening, we can't leave it like this, they're never going to beat us, we'll always be stronger.”

Fellow resident, Michelle Hartley, added: “It’s horrific, it’s terrifying seeing people literally try to kill each other, I don’t care what your motive is, this isn’t protesting, this is rioting.”

South Yorkshire’s mayor, Oliver Coppard has since condemned the “brutal thuggery” of the violence.

Mr Coppard said: “What we’re seeing is not protest, it is brutal thuggery directed against some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

Fences trashed, windows smashed and boarded up

“The people carrying out these attacks do not represent the beautiful, brilliant place and people I know.

“We will come after those carrying out this violence with the full force of the law.”

At least 10 officers were injured, including one who was knocked unconscious, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

Ms Howard said that the rioters should be “absolutely ashamed” of themselves.

In a message to the rioters, she said: “You talk about standing up for our country, they are not part of our community.