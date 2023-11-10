RSPCA launch search for man who attacked French bulldog caught on shop CCTV

The RSPCA is appealing for information to trace a man after his sustained attack on a dog was captured on CCTV at a shopping precint.

The footage appears to show the man launching a sustained attack on a French bulldog cross, punching and kicking the poor canine, as well as stamping on the dog while the pet lies on ground.

The attack took place outside a retail outlet on Priory Road in Hull at around 4.30pm on Saturday, November 4, according to the RSPCA.

Staff at the shop reported the incident to the animal charity.

The individual is seen on the footage venting his anger on the dog after he had pulled his pet away from fighting another dog that was being walked by a passerby.

While the other dog owner carried his pet away from the scene, the man, who was walking both the tan coloured bulldog and a white/tan terrier type dog, appears to attack the dog for around 90 seconds. The dog appeared to sustain facial injuries.

After the attack, the man went into the shop premises.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Hill, who is investigating the incident, said: “We wish to speak to this individual about what appears to be a sustained attack on a defencelesss animal.“The man is seen on the footage punching and kicking the dog, then stamping on him.

“The CCTV footage is very unpleasant and upsetting to watch. At one point you can see there is blood on the side of the dog’s face and one eye looks swollen. It appeared to have started when the bulldog got off the lead and lurched at the other man’s dog. The owner pulled the bulldog dog off, but then appears to punish the dog in this manner.

“This attack went on for some time.”

The RSPCA would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the two dogs or the suspect (pictured above in a still from CCTV taken inside the shop).

After the attack, the man was seen on Hotham Road South and inspector Hill added: “He may live quite close to the location of this attack and somebody may have seen these dogs around.