Trinity Academy in Shay Lane (Google Street View)

The incident reportedly happened at around 1pm yesterday (Thursday 23 Sept) outside the Trinity Academy in the Shay Lane area of Halifax and the dog is believed to have been seriously injured in the attack.

The animal welfare charity received a report from a concerned member of the public who said he witnessed a man punching and kicking a dog in the street for about 30 seconds.

The caller said the dog was attacked with blows to the head, ribs and back-end until he was laid on his side unresponsive in the road. The caller also described fluid coming out of the dog’s mouth.

The man was then seen to drag the dog by its neck with a lead and then placed the pet in a Volvo car which was driven by a third party.

RSPCA animal rescuer, inspector Taylor is now investigating and is keen to trace the man responsible for the beating and is appealing for the person who reported the incident to contact her.

She said: “This report suggests that the dog was seriously beaten and I am very concerned for the dog’s safety and well-being.

“This is a busy area and close to roads so I am hoping others may have seen something and be able to provide me with information as to who this man is.

“I would also like to speak to the caller to get some further details and also a precise location of where this incident took place so I can check CCTV in that area.

“I am keen to find out any further description of the man - described as 5ft 8ins wearing blue jeans and a green jacket - or the Volvo car.

“I want to hear from anyone who can help with this investigation as I am very worried about the dog and want to check on the pet’s health.”