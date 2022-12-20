A Wakefield man who lead police on a chase in a stolen lorry has been jailed.

Jason Standley, 42, was driving the Iveco HGV along the A1 when he was instructed to pull over near Cropwell, Nottinghamshire, on the evening of 2 November this year.

After failing to stop, Standley drove dangerously close to pursuing officers.

Even after his tyres were burst by an expertly deployed police Stinger device, he continued the pursuit for several minutes before abandoning the vehicle near Fernwood, Newark.

Standley, from Crofton, was later found hiding in the undergrowth by a security guard from a nearby service station and arrested by officers.

He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on December 5 he was jailed for a total of 19 months and banned from driving for a further six years.

He will have to take an extended test if he is ever to drive legally again.

PC Haddon Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was an extremely dangerous display of driving that could very easily have resulted in serious injury to police officers or other road users.

“It goes without saying that an HGV being driven in this way poses a considerable risk to other road users so it was imperative that we ended this pursuit quickly.

