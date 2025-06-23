Sadistic pervert jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of child sex offences

A ‘perverted’ and ‘sadistic’ man will now spend 16 years behind bars and a lifetime on the sex offenders register after being sentenced for multiple child sex offences.

Connor Laud, 27, was found guilty of rape of a child under 13 and two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity following a trial at Grimsby Crown Court on Thursday, June 19.

He has also been placed on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life with a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

Laud, of Trinity House Lane, Hull came to the attention of officers after we received a report that a child had disclosed the nature of the sexual abuse they had been subject to by him.

Arrested and interviewed by detectives, Laud denied all allegations of abuse put to him claiming the child must have become confused. He also denied having a sexual interest in children.

Appearing at Grimsby Crown Court in May 2025, following a four-day trial a jury returned a verdict finding Laud guilty of the abuse.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Gayle Allwood said: “I’d like to praise the child, and their family for their bravery, I cannot begin to comprehend how they have felt throughout the entirety of this investigation.

“Laud is a perverted and sadistic man and whilst this sentence does not take away the pain and trauma induced; it is because of the families sheer courage that he is going to be behind bars for a very long time”