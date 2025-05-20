‘Sadistic pervert’ who sexually abused child under age of 13 found guilty

A ‘perverted’ and ‘sadistic’ man who sexually abused a child he claimed “must have become confused” has been found guilty of rape and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Connor Laud, 27, was charged with rape and two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Laud came to the attention of officers after Humberside Police received a report that a child had disclosed the nature of the sexual abuse they had been subject to by him.

Arrested and interviewed by detectives, Laud denied all allegations of abuse put to him claiming the child must have become confused.

He also denied having a sexual interest in children.

Appearing at Grimsby Crown Court last week, following a four-day trial a jury returned a verdict finding Laud, of Trinity House Lane, Hull guilty of the abuse.

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Gayle Allwood said: “I’d like to praise the child, and their family for their sheer bravery, I cannot begin to comprehend how they have felt throughout the entirety of this investigation and court proceedings.

“Laud is a perverted and sadistic man who subject an innocent and helpless child to what can only be described as sickening abuse to fulfil his only sexual desires.

“We take reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and we will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered at the hands of predators.

“Our specialist trained officers work closely with partnering and support agencies across the region to support victims and survivors, as well as prevent and bring justice to perpetrators of sexual crimes of any nature.