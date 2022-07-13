'Sadistic predator' jailed after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Ricky Dawson was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape, sexual assault and actual bodily harm.

The 29-year-old maintained his innocence throughout the five-day trial, which police said forced his victim to relive the horrific ordeal he put her through.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson, of Holderness Road, Hull, was jailed for 12 years on July 8.

Ricky Dawson has been jailed for 12 years

Detective Constable Ayshea Ward, who led the investigation for Humberside Police, said: “I cannot begin to put into words the bravery the victim has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

“Ricky is a sadistic predator who preyed on the vulnerable nature of his victim, so I am pleased to see that he is now being punished for his unforgiveable actions.

“I hope the outcome will provide his victim with some comfort in knowing that, by having the courage and strength to come forward, they will now stop anybody else coming to harm at the hands of this man.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse, to come forward. We will listen to you , support you and offer guidance with the ultimate goal of doing all we can to act against those responsible.

“It is never the victim’s fault, and I would strongly appeal for anybody who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don’t want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us.

“We work in partnership with the local authority and a number of local charities and agencies to ensure victims of this type of crime are offered advice and support whether they decide to pursue through the justice system or not.

“If you have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.