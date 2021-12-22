Sainsbury's security guard overpowers gunman and detains him until police arrive

A gunman was detained by a security guard during an armed robbery of a shop in Sheffield city centre.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:54 am

South Yorkshire Police said a man with a BB gun threatened staff at Sainsbury’s on Division Street and ordered store workers to empty the tills.

But the gunman was prevented from leaving the store by a security guard who overpowered him and detained him at the scene until police arrived.

The incident occurred at around 8.15am on Thursday, December 16.

Sainbury's in Division Street, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that a man walked into the store and threatened staff with BB gun, before demanding the staff empty the tills.

“The man was detained by a security guard. The man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

“He was remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on January 19.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

