Sales manager from Yorkshire jailed for 17 years for serious sex attacks on sleeping victims

A sales manager from Yorkshire has been jailed for serious sexual assaults and abuse carried out while he was living in Scotland – including on victims as they slept.

James McCall, 49, from Pudsey in Leeds, was found guilty of nine charges including four of rape and two of assault.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that McCall abused and attacked two women he knew during a course of offending which spanned 14 years.

He sexually assaulted sleeping victims when they were unable to consent to his actions.

McCall was given a 17-year extended sentence with 12 years in custody on 16 April 2025.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-Harassment Orders, banning McCall from contacting or attempting to contact the victims, were also granted for an indefinite period.

Katrina Parkes, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “The despicable behaviour of James McCall has caused untold trauma to victims and their families. I commend the bravery of these women in speaking out.

“Because of them, our expert prosecutors were able to ensure McCall has faced the consequences of his vile offending.