'Same suspects' attempt to rob same Huddersfield store for third time armed with knife

West Yorkshire Police have issued pictures of suspects they are trying to identify in connection with robberies at a convenience store in Huddersfield.

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incidents or can identify the men pictured in connection with three robberies at a convenience store on Close Hill Lane, Huddersfield.

The store in Huddersfield has been targeted three times.

The mostrecent robbery took place on March 11 after suspects entered the store armed with a knife, but left empty handed after being confronted by staff inside.

Suspects made off with cash, alcohol and cigarettes in earlier offences at about 10.50am on March 8, and February 24.

No-one was injured in any of the incidents.

Police have said one of the suspects was male, 5ft 11in tall, slim and wearing a black hoody, gloves and a mark/scarf.

The other was 5ft 4in to 5ft 6in, tall and stocky with his face covered.

Detective Constable Vicky Foley, of Kirklees CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this series of robberies and we are offering crime prevention support to the owners of the premises.

“We do believe the shop has been targeted by the same suspects, one of whom was wearing a khaki coloured coat with the hood pulled up.

“Clearly their behaviour in repeatedly targeting the same shop is brazen in the extreme and I would asked anyone who has information about these men or who may recognise the description of any of the males to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190123333 on 101 or online via 101Livechat.

“Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”