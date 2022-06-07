Sarah Ali was named in the charges presented at Sheffield Magistrates Court as Vahid Kabiri appeared for a hearing on Monday morning (Jun 6).

In the charges outlined to the court, Kabiri, of Cromford Street, in Sheffield, was accused of murdering Sarah Ali between June 5 and June 6, at Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

The case has been sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8 at 9.30am.

The scene in Cromford Street, Sheffield

Police had previously stated the victim to be a 47-year-old woman.

Emergency services were called to Cromford Street in the early hours, at 3.10am, on Sunday morning (Jun 5).

They had been told there was a woman who was seriously injured inside a house on the street.