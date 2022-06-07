Sarah Ali was named in the charges presented at Sheffield Magistrates Court as Vahid Kabiri appeared for a hearing on Monday morning (Jun 6).
In the charges outlined to the court, Kabiri, of Cromford Street, in Sheffield, was accused of murdering Sarah Ali between June 5 and June 6, at Sheffield in South Yorkshire.
The case has been sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 8 at 9.30am.
Police had previously stated the victim to be a 47-year-old woman.
Emergency services were called to Cromford Street in the early hours, at 3.10am, on Sunday morning (Jun 5).
They had been told there was a woman who was seriously injured inside a house on the street.
The woman was taken to hospital – but was confirmed to be dead shortly after 4.10am on Sunday.