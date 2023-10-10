A court has heard how defendants David Scott and Zoe Clark, who deny murdering their former housemate Sarah Brierley in Sheffield, reportedly told others they were 'going down for murder' and they 'had done it' in the days after her body was found.

The body of 49-year-old Sarah was found at her flat on Skelton Close in Woodhouse around a week after she is believed to have been killed, a jury at Sheffield Crown Court has been told. She died from severe head trauma.

David Scott, aged 40, of Abbeyfield Road, Pitsmoor, Sheffield and 38-year-old Zoe Clark, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield, today (Tuesday, October 10, 2023) went on trial accused of murdering Sarah, after both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge at an earlier hearing.

Opening the Crown's case against Mr Scott and Ms Clark, Mr Brooke told the jury that the two defendants, who were in a relationship at the time of the killing, had been living with Sarah, also known as 'Queenie,' in her two-bedroom flat in the 'weeks leading up to her death'.

Murder victim Sarah Brierley

They had reportedly moved on to another address on Skelton Close 'immediately adjacent to Skelton Lane' by the time Sarah suffered her fatal injuries, however, Mr Brooke said.

Mr Brooke said the defendants were also allegedly seen - both by neighbours, as well as being captured on CCTV - 'coming and going' in the days after Sarah is believed to have been killed, between February 13 and 14, 2023; and on occasion, carrying bags of items when they left the flat.

"On the morning of the 14th of February, both defendants were seen on CCTV in the vicinity of Sarah Brierley’s flat acting suspiciously. They were also seen by a neighbour coming and going to the flat over the next few days before the body was discovered.

"The prosecution suggest that they were removing property from the flat including a television, Mr Brooke said, adding: "Furthermore, a picture of the body of the victim in the flat dated the 14th of February 2023 was found on a phone handset recovered from David Scott but used by both of them.

"Sarah Brierley's bank account was being accessed by them after the killing and money being taken."

"Before their arrest the following week, there is evidence of incriminating admissions that each of them made to others about what had happened to Sarah including David Scott telling someone 'he had done it' and in a text message from the handset that the sender was 'looking at 20 years'. Ms Clark said to one person: 'We are going down for murder'.

Describing the circumstances around the discovery of Sarah's body, Mr Brooke said police visited Sarah's address after she had been linked to a robbery that Mr Scott is alleged to have committed with a claw hammer on February 5, 2023. Neighbours told police Sarah had not 'been seen for some days' and there was a 'bad smell' emanating from the flat.

Mr Brooke said: "The officers could see that a light was on and could smell something bad from inside the flat. They decided to force entry and in the living room found her decomposing body lying on a settee wrapped in a duvet. There were signs of serious trauma to her head.

"A Home Office pathologist examined the body and found that the very severe injuries to the head which had fractured the skull were consistent with being caused by multiple blows - at least five - with a blunt weapon inflicted with severe force. One of the injuries to the head was curved and in his opinion may reflect impact with a blunt instrument like a hammer.

"There were other signs which pointed towards something even more sinister in the manner of her death. In her mouth was a bloodstained rag which was pushed right to the back of the mouth and on the floor near the body were some small blue grains of what proved to be rat poison."

Mr Brooke said Mr Scott, who appeared in the dock wearing a white shirt, dark trousers, navy tie and a large crucifix around his neck, is believed to have been the last person 'to be seen with Sarah alive' and was also known to have often carried a claw hammer for 'self defence and for committing robberies'.

He told the jury that the two defendants and Sarah all drank and took drugs together, that money 'seems to have been an issue,' and that prior to the killing Ms Clark, who appeared at court today wearing a navy and red checked shirt and dark trousers, had arranged for 'some of her benefits' to be paid into Sarah's account.

The court heard how £800 was paid into Sarah's account from the DWP (Department of Work and Pensions) on February 13, 2023 - the day before Sarah is believed to have been killed - and both Mr Scott and Ms Clark are believed to have been using Sarah's bank card throughout the day.

Mr Brooke said spending over the course of that day effectively then emptied the account to the 'last £10,' which was withdrawn at just after midnight on February 14, 2023.

Sarah's friend, Darren Turner, who was seen on CCTV with Sarah in the early hours of February 14, 2023, told police that he spent several periods of the previous day with Sarah, and observed her speaking with Ms Clark over the phone.

The jury was also told that telephone evidence showed that Sarah's phone was 'active all day' in contact with a number attributed to Mr Scott, although Mr Brooke noted that both defendants are alleged to have shared a mobile phone handset with a dual-sim card.

Mr Scott and Ms Clark both deny one charge of murder, and one charge of theft. Mr Scott has also pleaded not guilty to an addtional charge of robbery.