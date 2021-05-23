Humberside Police are investigating following the burglary at JD Sports on the Kingswood Retail Park.
It happened at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 21. Four men are reported to have got out of a silver Vauxhall Astra before using the saw to cut through the metal shutters.
The men then went into the store and stole the clothing, packing it into the Astra they had arrived in, before fleeing the scene.
The car was later found abandoned in the Jipdane area of Hull.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log 673 of May 21.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.