Saymore T Kwashira: Police name 23-year-old stabbed to death in flat in Belle Isle

POlice have named the 23-year-old man who died after being stabbed in a flat in Leeds.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate the death of Saymore T Kwashira.

Four people have been arrested so far as part of a murder investigation into the death of the 23-year-old, who was stabbed to death in a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 18, have now been released from the murder investigation with no further action being taken against them.

Saymore T Kwashira | West Yorkshire Police

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are continuing to urge anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation to come forward.”