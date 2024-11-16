Saymore T Kwashira: Police name 23-year-old stabbed to death in flat in Belle Isle
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police continue to investigate the death of Saymore T Kwashira.
Four people have been arrested so far as part of a murder investigation into the death of the 23-year-old, who was stabbed to death in a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle.
A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 18, have now been released from the murder investigation with no further action being taken against them.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives are continuing to urge anyone with information that could assist the ongoing investigation to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Pollentine or crime reference 13240616294. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.