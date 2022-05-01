Scam warning as residents report being called by fake Yorkshire detective

Police have received reports of a man pretending to be a detective to dupe people into a financial scam.

West Yorkshire Police has taken two calls from residents in Kirklees saying they have been cold called by a man claiming to be a police officer from Halifax.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On both occasions, the man claimed to be investigating a scam and asked for bank details. Fortunately, in both instances the residents refused and contacted the police.

Police are warning residents of a potential scam

The Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team is urging anyone phoned by a man claiming to be DC 9133 Adam Thompson to contact Action Fraud or ring the police on 101.

Sergeant Caroline Loran, of the Kirklees Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have taken two reports from residents who said they had been cold called by a man giving these details.

“No such individual with this name works for West Yorkshire Police, and officers would never ring residents and ask for sensitive information over the phone such as bank information.

“We always advise residents never to pass on such details over the phone and to report suspicious calls and scams to Action Fraud.

“We are investigating this attempted fraud and would ask anyone who has information to ring the Huddersfield NPT on 101 referencing log 416 of 20 April.