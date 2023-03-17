Scarborough body: Investigation launched after body found in recycling bin at Scalby Village Hall of Scarborough
Police in Yorkshire are investigating after a body was found in a recycling bin.
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT
North Yorkshire Police were called at 6am on Friday, March 17 by a member of the public.
The person reported finding a body in the recycling bin at Scalby Village Hall, in the Scalby area of Scarborough.
Police, Fire and Ambulance services attended.
They remain at the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing but North Yorkshire Police said it does not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the incident.