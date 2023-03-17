News you can trust since 1754
Scarborough body: Investigation launched after body found in recycling bin at Scalby Village Hall of Scarborough

Police in Yorkshire are investigating after a body was found in a recycling bin.

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:41 GMT

North Yorkshire Police were called at 6am on Friday, March 17 by a member of the public.

The person reported finding a body in the recycling bin at Scalby Village Hall, in the Scalby area of Scarborough.

Police, Fire and Ambulance services attended.

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a recycling bin in Scarborough. Photo: Louise Perrin, The Scarborough News
They remain at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing but North Yorkshire Police said it does not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around the incident.

Photo: Louise Perrin, The Scarborough News
