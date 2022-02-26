Scarborough fire: Three teenage boys suspected of arson at former Overdale School in Eastfield

Overdale School on Hawthorn Walk in Eastfield was reported to be alight at 8.30pm on Friday evening.

The former primary school has been closed for several years since a new site was built nearby.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with a suspected arson at a disused school in Scarborough.

"There is significant disruption to neighbouring roads due to the scale of the fire at the old Overdale School buildings in Eastfield.

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Emergency services are still on the scene and we are appealing for information about three suspects seen at the site.

"All three are teenage boys. The first is described as thin, white, around 15 years old and had a bowl haircut. He was wearing a black jacket with white panels across it and black tracksuit trousers.

Overdale has since been replaced by a new community primary school

"The second is described as looking around 13 years old, white, chubby, with a black jacket, blue hoodie and grey jogging trousers.

"We are still working to get a description of the third suspect. We are still making enquiries at the scene and this incident is being treated as arson.

"Anyone with information should call us immediately on 101, select option 1 to speak to the Force Control Room and quote incident number 459 of today."

Firefighters from Scarborough, Filey, Sherburn-in-Elmet, Robin Hood's Bay and Pickering were all sent to the scene.

A still from a video of the fire taken by Rebecca Howitt