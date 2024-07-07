A schizophrenic who stabbed a female healthcare assistant in the back during a routine check up at a Bradford medical centre last year has been made the subject of an indefinite hospital order.

It emerged today (Fri) that back in 1996 Brian Clifton, now 63, had been jailed for nine years for offences of false imprisonment and indecent assault following another serious attack on a health professional.

Recorder Anthony Hawks, sitting at Bradford Crown Court, said the previous offences had involved an attack on a complainant who had also been trying to help Clifton.

In March last year Clifton went to the New Otley Road medical centre for a routine appointment and the complainant, who had seen him regularly, took some blood for testing.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said Clifton asked how long the results would take and at the end of the consultation the victim sat at her desk believing the defendant was going to walk out of the room.

But Mr Ahmed said the health worker suddenly felt two painful sharp blows to her upper back area and saw Clifton with a knife in his hand.

After realising she had been stabbed the woman fled the room screaming and was assisted by a doctor who locked himself and the victim in another room.

The doctor administered first aid while the practice manager locked the treatment room doors with Clifton still inside.

Police and ambulance services attended and the complainant was treated in hospital for her injury.

The wound was cleaned, but later became infected and the complainant had to take antibiotics.

The knife was found by police hidden in the crease in the treatment couch in the room where the attack took place.

Clifton, of Barkerend Road, Bradford, admitted what he had done and a year ago he pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding the complainant with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

In her victim impact statement from last August the complainant said working in health care was not only a job it was her passion.

She said the incident had affected her every day life and described Clifton as the “monster” who lived in her head.

She said she knew that the defendant couldn’t get to her, but she believed the psychological damage would be lifelong.

The woman said she now struggled to work long hours and had medication to help with sleep, anxiety and pain management.

Solicitor advocate John Bottomley, for Clifton, said his client had cooperated fully with the proceedings and had shown the appropriate remorse when he discussed the victim’s statement with him.

“He hopes she can recover and feels a great deal of remorse for what he has done to her,” said Mr Bottomley.

Imposing the indefinite hospital order Recorder Hawks said it was quite obvious that Clifton had suffered from serious mental health issues for a considerable part of his life.

The judge said after Clifton’s release from his previous jail sentence attempts had been made to regulate his behaviour in the community, but a doctor’s report indicated that in the lead up to the stabbing in March 2023 he “presented a severe, immediate and unpredictable risk to members of the public.”

“So it was on the 31st of March last year you attended a routine appointment at a health centre where you were seen by the victim of this offence who was there to help you,” the judge told Clifton over a video link.

“You stabbed her with a knife you had taken to the scene. You were fortunate that the injuries were not as serious as they might have been.

“It goes without saying that this is a very serious offence.

The judge said it was clear that Clifton had a long history of schizoaffective disorder and he was satisfied that the order under the Mental Health Act was required.