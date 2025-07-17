Schoolgirl ‘put in headlock’ and pulled to floor by group of boys as police investigate

Police have launched an investigation after an assault on a schoolgirl in Yorkshire.

It happened between 8.15am and 8.20am on Friday July 4, 2025, close to the pond just inside the grounds of Joseph Rowntree School in York as you enter from Haxby Road.

The victim was approached from behind by a small group of school-age boys, North Yorkshire Police said.

One of the suspects placed his hands over the victim's eyes, pulling her backwards.

She was placed in a head lock and pulled to the floor before having her rucksack thrown at her face as she tried to get up.

She sustained an injury to her nose, causing bleeding. The victim was left feeling very frightened.

The group of youths made off, potentially towards Haxby Road.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for information to help identify the suspects who committed this offence.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Antony Lockey-Smith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.