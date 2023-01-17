Police have named the mother and daughter killed by a car in Leeds yesterday.

Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four, were pedestrians involved in a collision with a white Audi TTRS on Scott Hall Road, shortly after 8.30am yesterday. They lived nearby.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries suggest that the Audi had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i prior to the collision.

“Three people have now been arrested in connection with the collision.

Justyne Hulboj and her daughter

“A 26-year-old man arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

“A further man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

“A 65-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

“Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of this incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this collision, to make contact.

