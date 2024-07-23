Seafront rough sleepers problem 'can’t continue' says Yorkshire councillor

Problems with rough sleepers bedding down in Yorkshire seafront shelters and openly taking drugs can’t continue, a council leader says.

Alec Brown said Redcar and Cleveland Council had been making offers of accommodation to individuals using the shelters on Redcar’s Esplanade “virtually daily”, but they had been turned down repeatedly.

Councillor Chris Jones, who highlighted the issue and concerns about their welfare, suggested the local authority, which owns and maintains the shelters and like others has a legal duty to assist homeless people, had been slow to act.

He described crack being smoked, the shelters being urinated in and how those in the “encampment” would shout and swear at passers-by while regularly intoxicated.

The seafront shelters in Redcar which are being used by rough sleepers. Picture/credit: Chris Jones/UGC.

Coun Jones, who represents the West Dyke ward, said it was not what visitors wanted to see when they were eating their ice creams and fish and chips, with Redcar about to get full swing into the summer holiday season.

Coun Brown said: “Without question the situation we currently have regarding open drug taking cannot continue.

“My heart goes out to the people seemingly stuck in a vicious circle of self harm.

“The council for a number of months have been making offers of accommodation, however sadly these have been turned down repeatedly, virtually daily.

“[Coatham] ward Councillors Carl [Quartermain] and Lynne [Rynn] were down there at 5am a few days ago with the homelessness team offering accommodation and support.

“Again, unfortunately this attempt at reaching out was not taken.

“These people need help, but residents and visitors to the town cannot be subjected to [witnessing] hard drug taking.

“The cost we incur of having to continuously wash out the shelters also cannot continue.”

Coun Brown said he had written to Cleveland Police asking for action to address any potential criminality and had asked the council’s enforcement team to use so-called public space protection powers where necessary.

He added: “I want the best for our town.

“And I want these people supported, but that is not going to happen whilst they are on the seafront.”