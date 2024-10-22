Second arrest made after petrol station worker left in life-threatening condition in Yorkshire hit-and-run
Just after 2:22am, on Sunday (Oct 20), West Yorkshire Police responded to reports a Castleford Road, Normanton, Esso petrol station staff member had been hit by a car.
The staff member had, reportedly, been hit by the car after coming out to stop the driver of a black Audi who was driving off without paying for their fuel.
The staff member was critically injured from being hit by the car and was left in a life-threatening condition, in hospital where he remains.
On Monday (Oct 21), an 18-year-old man was arrested in Essex, and the black Audi was recovered by police.
The 18-year-old is now in police custody in West Yorkshire.
Following this a second man was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 22).
The 31-year-old man was arrested in London and is in custody.
Detective Inspector Heather Shearer, of Wakefield District CID, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which has left a man who was doing his job in hospital in a critical condition.
“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to identify those involved and are keen to speak with anyone who has any information that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries.”
West Yorkshire Police added: “Information can be passed to Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240571263.
“Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.”