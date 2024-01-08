Two men are in custody after police were called to reports that a woman had been attacked with a hammer in hull.

When officers attended Sefton Street in Hull at around 11.30am on Monday January 8, a 41-year-old woman was found to have suffered a serious head injury and was immediately taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

The suspects are reported to have fled the scene in a vehicle and following lines of enquiry, officers located the suspected vehicle travelling westbound along the M62, where it was monitored and stopped by officers shortly after.

Two men, aged 28 and 26, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault and both remain in custody whilst investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Helen Collier said: “We are currently in the early stages of our investigation, but I would like to reassure people that we do believe this to be an isolated incident.

“A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers conduct lines of enquiries to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Those living in the area can expect an increased policing presence throughout the day and into the evening whilst our investigation continues.

“I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns, to please come and speak to us Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns.

“We would appeal for anyone who was the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries, to contact us on 101, quoting log 150 of 8 January.”