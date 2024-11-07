‘Selfish bully’ who supplied more than £680,000 of drugs jailed for 24 years after string of offences

A drug dealer described as a ‘selfish bully’ has been jailed for 24 years for a string of serious offences.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hanzel Scott, 42, committed the sexual offences against two 16-year-old girls in August and October 2022, and officers launched an investigation as soon as the first victim came forward to report his crimes on November 2, 2022.

Officers circulated Scott as wanted the following day, leading to him being arrested and charged with rape on November 6, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott’s second victim came forward on May 16, 2023, and Scott, who was in police custody at this time, was rearrested for further rape offences.

Hanzel Scott, 42, of Sovereign Court, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 6 November) where he was sentenced for the below crimes:

Scott appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday November 6here he was sentenced for conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cocaine, concealing criminal property, assaulting an emergency worker, five counts of rape, assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Scott, of Sovereign Court, Doncaster, pleaded not guilty to the sexual offences but was found guilty of all seven counts following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on August 23.

Officers had also been investigating Scott over his involvement in the supply of Class A drugs between June 2016 and June 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a complex investigation, officers disrupted Scott’s drug empire, and arrested him for conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, and concealing criminal property on March 9, 2022.

Scott is estimated to have conspired to supply more than £680,000 worth of Class A drugs during the four-year period, and to have concealed his criminal earnings via the transfer of funds.

On June 14, 2023, Scott pleaded guilty to the three drug offences at Leeds Crown Court.

On Wednesday November 6, Scott was sentenced to total of 12 years in prison for the drug offences, and a further 12 years for the sexual offences, to be served consecutively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for assaulting an emergency worker, which will be served concurrently.

Scott will therefore spend 24 years in prison for his long list of crimes.

Passing sentence, Judge Reeds KC said that Scott was a “selfish bully who takes what he wants by force if necessary”.

Discussing Scott’s sex offences, Judge Reeds said that his actions were all about power and getting what he wanted, that he only cared for himself, and that he exploited the vulnerability of one of his victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer Alyshea Sharp said: “Scott is a seriously dangerous and depraved individual and I am very happy to see him locked up for so many years.

“Despite pleading not guilty to a string of horrific sexual offences, we were able to present a catalogue of evidence against him and I am pleased a jury was able to see through his lies.

“He will now have decades behind bars to consider the pain his crimes, both sexual and drugs-related, have caused to innocent people in our community.

“I want to commend both girls for their bravery in reporting what happened to them. Without their testimony, Scott would still be out on our streets and I want to thank them for coming forward and telling us about the sexual abuse they endured.