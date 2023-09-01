A serial shoplifter dubbed 'the Lynx thief' has been banned from a city centre after targeting shops to steal dozens of cans of the deodorant.

Steven Betts, 40, has been told to make a clean break from Leeds city centre by magistrates. West Yorkshire Police said Betts stole 29 cans of Lynx from a Poundland store on July 10. He then returned to the same shop on July 24 and stole £20 worth of aerosols before trying to leave the shop.

The force said Betts was nicking the deodorants to feed his solvent abuse and assaulted assaulted staff when challenged about the thefts. He shoved one female member of staff who tried to detain him before throwing a punch at a second when she came to help her colleague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was detained by a female member of staff who he shoved in the chest before throwing a punch at her colleague when she came to help. He was charged with a total of seven thefts, two counts of common assault, assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

Steven Betts.

He admitted the offences and was jailed for 25 weeks at Leeds Magistrates Court last Friday. Magistrates also imposed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order which includes an exclusion from the city centre on his release from prison.