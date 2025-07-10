Serial shoplifter who stole 76 bottles of wine from Tesco and attacked staff jailed

A serial shoplifter who stole more than 70 bottles of wine from a Tesco Express and assaulted staff has been jailed for a year.

Ryan Holling’s prolific shoplifting spree saw him steal 76 bottles of wine from a Tesco Express on Barnsley Road in Scawsby, Doncaster, over the course of a dozen visits to the store.

The 34-year-old was caught on CCTV on 12 occasions, and also assaulted shop workers twice.

He was arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft from a shop and two counts of common assault.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was jailed for a year at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (4 July).

Holling, of Almond Avenue, Armthorpe, was also given a criminal behaviour order, which bans him from entering the Tesco store in Barnsley Road for the next three years.

PC Lynsey Kingston, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Holling's offending was prolific, targeted and violent, as he stole multiple expensive bottles of wine from the store on 12 separate occasions and attacked shop workers in the process.

"No one deserves to go to work to be abused, harassed or attacked and this kind of offending really emphasises why retail crime is far from victimless.

Ryan Holling has been jailed for a year | SYP

"Shoplifting affects not just our local stores and businesses, but workers, who have to deal with this criminality in the workplace, and shoppers who see it as they go about their daily business.

"It also affects the wider local economy and it is something that we just will not tolerate here in South Yorkshire.

"I am pleased Holling has been given an immediate custodial sentence and a CBO, which will allow us to closely monitor his behaviour upon his release from prison.