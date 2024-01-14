Yorkshire detectives investigating a serious assault on a man near Acaster Malbis in the York area have renewed their appeal to find a man they wish to speak to.

The incident took place near the old airfield at around 8pm on the evening of Friday, January 5, 2024.

Earlier this week officers issued a photograph of the man they want to identify as they believe he could provide vital information about the assault.

It is believed the man in the photo has links to Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh in Scotland, and Leeds, but could have travelled anywhere in the UK.

Image of man. (Pic credit: North Yorkshire Police)

If you are the man pictured, or you recognise him, or you know where he is now, please contact North Yorkshire Police immediately.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would also like to speak to any motorists who were travelling along what is known as Airfield Lane that runs along the side of the old airfield at Acaster Malbis, between 7.45pm and 9pm on the evening of Friday 5 January to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage.

“In particular officers want to trace the occupants of a dark coloured hatchback that stopped on Airfield Lane at the time of the incident and near to the scene between the industrial estate and Acaster Selby.

“The man in the image, anyone who can identify him, the occupants of the hatchback and any other motorists who can help, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Force Control Room.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote 12240003055 when passing information.