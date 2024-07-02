Serving detective constable who allegedly began sexual relationship with victim charged with misconduct

A serving West Yorkshire detective constable has been charged with misconduct after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a victim of crime.

Detective Constable Wasim Bashir, 54, is alleged to have contacted vulnerable victims of serious sexual offences or domestic abuse during the course of his duties between August 1, 2019 and January 5, 2022 without any identified policing purpose.

He is also alleged to have begun a sexual relationship with one of the victims.

Bashir is due to make his first appearance in court charged with misconduct in public office, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

On conclusion of the investigation in October 2023, carried out by West Yorkshire's Counter Corruption Unit a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges.